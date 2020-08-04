Diesel Progress

Siemens gas gen-sets
Kelly Generator Named Siemens Distributor

Mike Brezonick

Kelly Generator & Equipment, Inc. announced that it has been named the Mid-Atlantic authorized distributor for Siemens Energy.

Siemens offers four series of gaseous-fueled generator set lines with outputs from 200 kW to 2 MW targeting power generation, cogeneration, combined heat and power (CHP) and waste to energy applications.

Established in 1992, Kelly Generator is also the authorized Mid Atlantic distributor for Generac Power Systems residential, commercial and industrial gaseous and diesel products.

