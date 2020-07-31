Keever New President At Enercon Engineering

Nick Keever

Enercon Engineering, the East Peroria, Ill., supplier of low- and medium-voltage switchgear and other power generation products, announced that Nick Keever has been appointed president, effective, Aug. 1.

He succeeds Larry Tangel, son of the company’s founder, who is currently CEO and president. Tangel will continue in his role as CEO while he deals with a health issue. Keever will assume day-to-day leadership of operations, while Tangel will focus on new opportunities, strategic directions, marketplaces and partnerships.

Keever has served as vice president of Integrated defense solutions (IDS), Enercon’s most successful business unit. He has been with Enercon for 21 years, starting as an intern who helped the company launch its first website. His other positions included quality manager, project manager, director of systems support, general plant manager, vice president of operations and chief operating officer.