Diesel Progress

The global voice of the engine-powered equipment markets since 1935

Keever New President At Enercon Engineering

Mike Brezonick , ,
Newsmakers 
Nick Keever, Enercon
Nick Keever

Enercon Engineering, the East Peroria, Ill., supplier of low- and medium-voltage switchgear and other power generation products, announced that Nick Keever has been appointed president, effective, Aug. 1.

He succeeds Larry Tangel, son of the company’s founder, who is currently CEO and president. Tangel will continue in his role as CEO while he deals with a health issue. Keever will assume day-to-day leadership of operations, while Tangel will focus on new opportunities, strategic directions, marketplaces and partnerships.

Keever has served as vice president of Integrated defense solutions (IDS), Enercon’s most successful business unit. He has been with Enercon for 21 years, starting as an intern who helped the company launch its first website. His other positions included quality manager, project manager, director of systems support, general plant manager, vice president of operations and chief operating officer.

Related Articles

Keever New President At Enercon Engineering
New Marketing Head At Daimler Buses
Arnold New President Of Delta Systems
Thomale Heads New Continental Specialty Tire Business Unit
Board Changes At Robert Bosch
PurePower Technologies Names Gow
New Management at Deutz’ Torqeedo Group
Senior Management Changes at Prinoth

Latest News

Freightliner Innovation E-Fleet Logs 300,000 Miles
New Name, Headquarters Facility For Flash Battery
Keever New President At Enercon Engineering
Volvo CE To Sell Blaw-Knox Pavers To Gencor
Diesel Progress – August 2020
Production Ends at Mann+Hummel’s Germany HQ
PowerGen International Rescheduled To 2021
Another One Down: GIE+EXPO Postponed
New Marketing Head At Daimler Buses

Magazine Issue Archive

Diesel Progress – August 2020
Diesel Progress International July-August 2020
Diesel Progress – July 2020
Diesel Progress – June 2020
Diesel Progress International May-June 2020
Diesel Progress – May 2020
Diesel Progress – April 2020
Diesel Progress International March-April 2020
Diesel Progress – March 2020
Diesel Progress – February 2020

Login

Forgotten Password?

Haven’t got an account? Click here to register.