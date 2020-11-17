Keeling Gets Sales And Marketing Post At Brokk

Brokk, a global manufacturer of remote-controlled demolition machines, has named Jeff Keeling North American sales and marketing manager. In his new role, Keeling is responsible for growing the Brokk brand in key segments across the United States and Canada, including demolition, processing and mining. He previously served as Brokk’s business development manager for North America.

“Brokk’s demolition robots are all about having the right tool for the job,” said Lars Lindgren, president of Brokk Inc. “The same is true for our staff. Jeff is the perfect candidate to help us spur growth in North America. A lifetime of first-hand application and sales experience in a number of our core industries gives him a unique perspective on how best to support our customers.”

Keeling joined Brokk in 2013 as the Midwestern regional sales manager. He brought extensive experience in the concrete cutting and demolition industry to the position, including stints with Husqvarna, Volvo Construction Equipment, and Hilti. He also served as executive vice president for Magnum Diamond & Machinery, his family’s concrete saw and diamond blade manufacturing business.