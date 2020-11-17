Diesel Progress

The global voice of the engine-powered equipment markets since 1935

Keeling Gets Sales And Marketing Post At Brokk

Mike Brezonick ,
Newsletters Newsmakers 
Jeff Keeling Brokk

Brokk, a global manufacturer of remote-controlled demolition machines, has named Jeff Keeling North American sales and marketing manager. In his new role, Keeling is responsible for growing the Brokk brand in key segments across the United States and Canada, including demolition, processing and mining. He previously served as Brokk’s business development manager for North America.

“Brokk’s demolition robots are all about having the right tool for the job,” said Lars Lindgren, president of Brokk Inc. “The same is true for our staff. Jeff is the perfect candidate to help us spur growth in North America. A lifetime of first-hand application and sales experience in a number of our core industries gives him a unique perspective on how best to support our customers.”

Keeling joined Brokk in 2013 as the Midwestern regional sales manager. He brought extensive experience in the concrete cutting and demolition industry to the position, including stints with Husqvarna, Volvo Construction Equipment, and Hilti. He also served as executive vice president for Magnum Diamond & Machinery, his family’s concrete saw and diamond blade manufacturing business.

Related Articles

Svitzer, Cat Marine In Global Services Agreement
Keeling Gets Sales And Marketing Post At Brokk
Kohler KDI Engines And CheckApp Upgrades
The Market For Agricultural Equipment In The USA
Cummins Closes NPROXX Hydrogen Joint Venture
Greaves Cotton Reports “Positive Recovery”
Trystar Acquires Load Banks Direct
Sytsma New OEM Manager At Kawasaki Engines

Latest News

Svitzer, Cat Marine In Global Services Agreement
Scania Group Invests In Battery Lab, Factory In Sweden
Keeling Gets Sales And Marketing Post At Brokk
Kohler KDI Engines And CheckApp Upgrades
Key Energy Show Concluded
The Market For Agricultural Equipment In The USA
Westport Fuel Systems Signs Next Generation HPDI Development Contract
Euro 7 Emissions Standards Update
Cummins Closes NPROXX Hydrogen Joint Venture

Magazine Issue Archive

Diesel Progress – November 2020
Diesel Progress International November/December 2020
Diesel Progress – October 2020
Diesel Progress International September-October 2020
Diesel Progress – September 2020
Diesel Progress – August 2020
Diesel Progress International July-August 2020
Diesel Progress – July 2020
Diesel Progress – June 2020
Diesel Progress International May-June 2020

Login

Forgotten Password?

Haven’t got an account? Click here to register.