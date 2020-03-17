Diesel Progress

The global voice of the engine-powered equipment markets since 1935

K-Tec Earthmovers, Ashland Industries Merge

Chad Elmore ,
Industry Notes 
K-Tec and Ashland to merge
Earthmoving equipment manufacturers K-Tec and Ashland Industries have merged. From left is Randy Rust with Ashland and Mike Palitsky, president of K-Tec.

K-Tec Earthmovers Inc. has merged with Ashland Industries.  The newly merged organizations will be headquartered in Rosenort, Manitoba, Canada and led by Mikhail “Mike” Palitsky, president of K-Tec. The combined business will have manufacturing and service locations in Rosenort and Ashland, Wis.

K-Tec and Ashland are manufacturers of earthmoving scrapers and accessory products serving the construction, mining, and agriculture markets. K-Tec said the merger will allow them to offer the broadest product line of earthmoving scrapers in the industry with the largest geographic footprint of dealers in the United States to provide service coverage. The combination is also expected to provide shorter lead times for customers and accelerated product design and introduction.  There will be no management changes at either company as a result of the merger, said K-Tec.

“In the weeks leading up to the announcement, the K-Tec and Ashland teams met several times and it was apparent that all of us could not be happier with the fit of the two companies,” said Palitsky. “We share a similar vision for the earthmoving industry and are very proud to unite our families of earthmovers under one umbrella. I want to reassure our dealers and customers that we will not be making any changes to the 2020 sales programs and product offerings. We look forward to meeting with our dealership network to gain their feedback on their needs for the future, and how we can help them each succeed.”

K-Tec is majority owned by an affiliate of private investment firm Owner Resource Group LLC.

Related Articles

K-Tec Earthmovers, Ashland Industries Merge
Western Star Produces 200,000th Truck
DTNA Unveils Electric Customer Experience Fleet
Kraft Now Danfoss Distributor In Wisconsin.
New Strategy For Daimler Trucks North America
New FPT distributor in Turkey
Diversified Product Development Launches Brand For Its Engineering Services
A Turbocharger “Step Forward”

Latest News

K-Tec Earthmovers, Ashland Industries Merge
Virus Fears Hit Volvo
Hyundai Boost For Cummins
AEM Reports ConExpo Numbers
OTC Postponed Over COVID-19 Concerns
COVID-19 Halts EGSA, MATS
Liebherr Components In North America
MTU Engines Optimized For Autonomous Mining
Carraro Exhibits Electric & Hybrid

Magazine Issue Archive

Diesel Progress International March-April 2020
Diesel Progress – March 2020
Diesel Progress – February 2020
Diesel Progress International January – February 2020
Diesel Progress – January 2020
Diesel Progress – December 2019
Diesel Progress International November-December 2019
Diesel Progress – November 2019
Diesel Progress – October 2019
Diesel Progress International – September – October 2019

Login

Forgotten Password?

Haven’t got an account? Click here to register.