K-Tec Earthmovers, Ashland Industries Merge

K-Tec Earthmovers Inc. has merged with Ashland Industries. The newly merged organizations will be headquartered in Rosenort, Manitoba, Canada and led by Mikhail “Mike” Palitsky, president of K-Tec. The combined business will have manufacturing and service locations in Rosenort and Ashland, Wis.

K-Tec and Ashland are manufacturers of earthmoving scrapers and accessory products serving the construction, mining, and agriculture markets. K-Tec said the merger will allow them to offer the broadest product line of earthmoving scrapers in the industry with the largest geographic footprint of dealers in the United States to provide service coverage. The combination is also expected to provide shorter lead times for customers and accelerated product design and introduction. There will be no management changes at either company as a result of the merger, said K-Tec.

“In the weeks leading up to the announcement, the K-Tec and Ashland teams met several times and it was apparent that all of us could not be happier with the fit of the two companies,” said Palitsky. “We share a similar vision for the earthmoving industry and are very proud to unite our families of earthmovers under one umbrella. I want to reassure our dealers and customers that we will not be making any changes to the 2020 sales programs and product offerings. We look forward to meeting with our dealership network to gain their feedback on their needs for the future, and how we can help them each succeed.”

K-Tec is majority owned by an affiliate of private investment firm Owner Resource Group LLC.