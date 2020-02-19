K-Tec Adds Scraper Telematics

K-Tec Earthmover Inc.’s newest earthmoving scrapers and accessories will be on display at the Festival Grounds at ConExpo. Among the highlights is the 1228ADT scraper featuring a new telematics system. The company said the new scraper allows contractors with older or idle 25 to 35 ton articulated dump trucks to transform them into scraper haulers.

The company said its pull-pan scraper telematics system is a market first and allows for real-time jobsite performance to be linked to the office via cloud software dashboard. The contractor will be able to view daily average cycle times and volume of material moved.

The company said it will have hourly product demonstrations to cycle the scraper hydraulics as an in-booth education opportunity, along with a virtual reality experience for operator attendees to simulate scraper ride and machine controls.

See K-Tec at ConExpo booth F-2932.