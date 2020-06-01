Diesel Progress

The global voice of the engine-powered equipment markets since 1935

Jones New Aftersales Manager At HDNA

Mike Brezonick
Hatz Diesel of North America, Inc. (HDNA) announced that Terry Jones has joined the company as aftersales manager, responsible for working with manufacturers, building service networks, and improving customer experiences.

Jones has an extensive career in the industry dating back nearly 30 years. He came to HDNA after three years at M.G. Bryan Equipment Co. in Texas, and before that was a senior sales manager at MTU America and also spent 12 years at Cummins Southern Plains, where his last position was vice president and general manager of the industrial business.

HDNA is the U.S. subsidiary of Germany’s Motorenfabrik Hatz, a family-owned company that specializes in air- and liquid-cooled diesels from 3 to 83 hp, as well as components and systems for engines and off-highway applications.

