Johnson New Yanmar, ASV Commercial Director

Mike Brezonick ,
Tate Johnson Yanmar

Yanmar Compact Equipment North America, encompassing the Yanmar Compact Equipment and ASV Holdings Inc. brands, announced that Tate Johnson has been named commercial director. In this role Johnson will be responsible for channel development, sales and national accounts for Yanmar and ASV compact equipment in North America. He will also focus on expanding the availability of ASV and Yanmar compact equipment products.

“I’m excited to join the Yanmar and ASV team,” said Johnson. “I can’t wait to get out in the field to meet dealers and customers and discuss ways we can better serve them and grow our presence in North America.”

Johnson brings more than 20 years of experience developing, fielding and supporting products used in mission or job-critical applications through his positions at Polaris and BAE Systems. He is experienced in channel development and product management, marketing and commercial sales, and business development. He also brings experience in business strategy, P&L management, and business and profit growth.

Located in Grand Rapids, Minn., Yanmar Compact Equipment sells Yanmar compact excavators, tracked carriers and wheel loaders, as well as ASV’s Posi-Track compact track loaders.

