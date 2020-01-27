John Deere Engines, E-Drives

John Deere Power Systems will show its newest diesel engine and electric drive system technology at ConExpo.

The PowerTech 13.6L engine, available in ratings from 400 to 550 hp (300 to 410 kW) was developed with a clean-sheet design, Deere said. The inline, six-cylinder diesel is turbocharged and air-to-air aftercooled and meets EU Stage 5 emissions standards, incorporating cooled exhaust gas recirculation (EGR), a diesel particulate filter (DPF), a diesel oxidation catalyst (DOC) and selective catalytic reduction (SCR).

John Deere Power Systems will be showcasing its newest electric drivetrain components for the first time in North America at ConExpo. These solutions are designed specifically to meet the demands of the rugged off-highway market and provide durability while giving OEM customers the flexibility they need to easily implement hybrid power in their equipment.

Along with the 13.6L engine and the electric drivetrain components — which include EMD-100 electric motor drives, a GPD-200 generator pump drive, an EPD-200 electric pump drive and a PD400 dual inverter — John Deere will also showcase its flexible engine lineup of 4.5L PSS and PWL, 6.8L PTE and PVS and 9.0L PSS engines.

