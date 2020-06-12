Diesel Progress

JCB India Makes Redundancies

Ian Cameron , ,

JCB India has made 400 jobs redundant as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc.

“The construction equipment sector, like many other sectors, has been adversely affected due to COVID-19. As construction activity slowed down, there was almost no demand for construction equipment in the month of April.

“We are seeing an approximately 80% decline in demand for products in May and June as compared to the same period last year. Our business has thus been severely impacted,” said JCB India managing director and chief executive officer Subir Kumar Chowdhury

JCB India has five factories in India and manufactures a wide range of equipment not only for India but also for global markets.

It introduced backhoe loaders in India approximately 40 years ago and has since expanded its product range to over 50 different models in eight product categories.

The major facilities include the Ballabgarh factory near New Delhi making backhoe loaders and which is also the headquarters for JCB India. It also makes skid steer loaders, telehandlers, diesel generators and diesel engines.

There are also facilities in Pune making tracked excavators, wheeled loaders, compaction equipment and fabrications for the group and a design centre.

JCB India Makes Redundancies
