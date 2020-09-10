JCB Gets Share Of $660 Million DLA Contract

JCB said it has been awarded a share of a Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) contract that will allow it to supply machines such as the Teleskid to every branch of the U.S. military, Dept. of Defense, federal agencies, and partner and allied nations.

JCB said it has been awarded a share of a Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) contract as part of the DLA’s Heavy Equipment Procurement Program. The contract gives JCB eligibility to provide construction machines, some of which are manufactured at JCB’s North American Headquarters in Pooler, Ga., to every branch of the U.S. military, Dept. of Defense, federal agencies, and partner and allied nations.

The contract has an estimated value of $660 million for all equipment solicited over the next five years.

“JCB is proud of the confidence the U.S. military continues to place in JCB machines, which speaks to the outstanding design, engineering and manufacturing efforts exemplified by our team,” said Chris Giorgianni, vice president of Government & Defense and Product & Marketing for JCB North America. “The machines that will be provided to the military are commercial-off-the-shelf, which means the JCB skid-steers, compact track loaders and backhoes used by our commercial customers are the same world-class workhorses our military relies on.”

A number of other manufacturers, including Caterpillar, Doosan Bobcat, Case and John Deere are also participants in the DLA contract.