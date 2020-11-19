Diesel Progress

JCB Boosts Its Electric Portfolio

Ian Cameron

More than 43 years after JCB was at the forefront of the development of telescopic handlers the company has launched an electric version.

The company has launched its first ever electric Loadall model as the expansion of its E-TECH range of zero-emissions machines continues.

The announcement was part of a raft of new product launches by the company this week – with the emphasis very heavily on all-things electric.

To read the full story visit our sister website Newpowerprogress.com here

