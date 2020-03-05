JCB Back To Normal Working Hours In U.K.

JCB said it is ending short time working at its U.K. factories and reverting to a five-day working pattern.

Around 4000 JCB and agency shop floor employees have been working a 34-hour week since mid-February due to anticipated component shortages from Chinese suppliers impacted by the coronavirus outbreak. From this week, all factories are reverting to a basic working week of 39 hours.

“This is not a moment for celebration, but it is a step in the right direction,” said JCB CEO Graeme Macdonald. “There has been some improvement in the shipment of components from China but new threats are emerging from our supply chain in other parts of the world, notably Italy and South Korea.

“We will continue to monitor the situation very closely on a daily basis and take any necessary measures to protect the business.”