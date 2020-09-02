Diesel Progress

Electric JCB in the U.S.
JCB Adds Electric Teletruk in U.S.

JCB said it has introduced its 66-40E Electric Teletruk in the United States. The 66-40E features a forward reach and is applicable for inside uses and noise-sensitive environments.

“The introduction of an electric Teletruk is a long-awaited addition to our JCB Teletruk family,” said Rebecca Yates, product manager for Teletruks at JCB North America. “The 66-40E Teletruk expands the range from diesel and LPG-powered Teletruks to a machine that runs on electric power and can work safely inside environmentally-restrictive areas, low emissions zones and food storage operations.” This machine is powered by an 80V lead acid battery, using a stand-alone charger that can provide eight hours of standard run time, Yates said.

Equipped with a telescopic forward reach extending more than 7 feet, the 66-40E Teletruk can reach across a standard flatbed truck for one-side loading and placing and has a 6600 lb. maximum lift capacity.

The 66-40E  also features JCB’s load motion control feature that alerts the operator through a simple progressive green, amber and red warning light system and progressively stops the lift hydraulics when the maximum lift capacity is reached, preventing forward tip.

The machine’s cab is equipped with the JCB CommandPlus control panel and ergonomic. Additional standard features include: single lever control and SMART hydraulics for improved operation; SPINTURN 90 degree rear axle allowing the machine to turn within its own axis; SMART electric driveline;  LED work lights, LED beacon, and reverse arm; and LiveLink telematics with 5 year subscription.

