New Deutz Power Center
Jacksonville For New Deutz Power Center

Mike Osenga , ,

Jacksonville, Fla. Is the location for the newest Deutz Power Center.

“Florida is a booming market for heavy equipment sales and rentals, and it makes good sense for us to establish another new Deutz Power Center there,” said Dominick A. “Nick” Vermet, general manager for Deutz Power Centers. “The new Jacksonville location will complement the West Palm Beach Power Center that we launched earlier this year.”

While the new Deutz Power Center location is currently being branded and configured, customers in North Florida are already receiving Deutz parts and service support. The new location’s branch manager, Chuck Scott, comes to Deutz with nearly 40 years of experience in engine distribution, sales and service in the Jacksonville area.

Deutz Power Center North Florida will have fully stocked parts counters and provide regularly scheduled and emergency service of Deutz engines, either at the Power Center location or at the customer’s site via traveling service technicians. Deutz Power Center North Florida will also provide dedicated application engineering and technical sales resources for OEMs that utilize Deutz products. Manufacturers can receive custom, value-added production and assembly services that result in the best possible Deutz solutions for their engine specification and configuration needs. Power Center customers can also purchase new Deutz engines, as well as Deutz Xchange remanufactured engines.

