Iveco Trucks For The Romanian Military

Iveco Defence Vehicles, a subsidiary of CNH Industrial N.V. announced the signing of an initial order that could eventually result in the delivery of more than 2900 high mobility trucks for the Romanian Ministry of National Defence. The first 942 vehicles will be delivered over four years, starting from 2020.

The contract includes four types of military logistic platforms from Iveco Defence Vehicles’ high mobility truck range: 4×4, 6×6, 8×8 and 8×8 Prime Mover, to be further divided into 16 different variants, of which approximately a third are fitted with an armored cabin.

The trucks are powered by either Stage 5 compliant FPT Cursor 8 or Cursor 13 diesel engines. The transmissions are mostly ZF automatic models with Iveco transfer cases.

Being equipped with a central tire inflation system (CTIS), black-out lights, self-recovery winches and tactical axles, CNH said the trucks offer good mobility, fording capability and C-130 air transportability to provide tactical support to military operations.

The Romanian Armed Forces had two previous contracts for 57 high mobility trucks in 2015 and 173 in 2017.