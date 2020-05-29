Diesel Progress

The global voice of the engine-powered equipment markets since 1935

Axiomatic
New Products 

Isolated DC/DC converters

Chad Elmore

Axiomatic Technologies Corp. has released a series of isolated DC/DC converters for 12V dc, 24V dc and 48V dc device power on heavy equipment.

The isolated DC/DC converters interface with 12V dc batteries to provide clean power for radios or other devices. They accept a low voltage input range down to 5V dc in order to remain active during engine cranking which ensures the radio operation is unaffected. Operation is also maintained during load dump, said the company.

  • AX083120 provides 48 Watts of 12V dc power with isolation.
  • AX083130 provides 60 Watts of 24V dc power with isolation.
  • AX083110 provides 60 Watts of 48V dc power with isolation.

The compact converters can be configured in parallel for redundancy or power sharing operations.

Axiomatic said its converters feature compliance for harsh environments with surges, load dump, power transients as well as exposure to dust, water, humidity and vibration.

Other Axiomatic isolated DC/DC converters for on-highway and off-highway vehicle applications include both step down and step up power conversions for 110V dc/24V dc; 110V dc/12V dc; 96V dc/24V dc; 96V dc/12V dc; 72V dc/24V dc; 72V dc/12V dc; 48V dc/24V dc; 48V dc/12V dc; 24V dc/14V dc; 24V dc/12V dc; 12V dc/24V dc; 12V dc/27V dc; 24V dc/48V dc; and 24V dc/120V dc.

Related Articles

Isolated DC/DC converters
Agility Launches Improved ProRail CNG Fuel Systems
New High Temperature Hose
Hydraulic Pump And Motor eConfigurator
Battery Charger For E-Machines And Vehicles
Hydraulic Diagnostic Measuring Device
New Mobile Valve Section
Production starts of new marine diesel engine

Latest News

ASV, Loftness Partner On Mulching Head
ExxonMobil and INNIO Sign Lubricant Link-Up
Isolated DC/DC converters
Rajant Names Lederman VP of Artificial Intelligence
NFPA’s Numbers Show No Turn Yet
Agility Launches Improved ProRail CNG Fuel Systems
Hydraulic Tanks And Coolers
Bucher’s New Hydraulic Pumps, Motors
Kawasaki Hydraulics’ New Excavator System

Magazine Issue Archive

Diesel Progress International May-June 2020
Diesel Progress – May 2020
Diesel Progress – April 2020
Diesel Progress International March-April 2020
Diesel Progress – March 2020
Diesel Progress – February 2020
Diesel Progress International January – February 2020
Diesel Progress – January 2020
Diesel Progress – December 2019
Diesel Progress International November-December 2019

Login

Forgotten Password?

Haven’t got an account? Click here to register.