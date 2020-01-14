International Shifts To Endurant Transmission

Eaton Cummins Automated Transmission Technologies, the 50/50 joint venture between Eaton and Cummins that produces heavy-duty automated transmissions for the commercial vehicle market, announced that its Endurant 12-speed automated transmission is now standard equipment on International LT Series, RH Series, and LoneStar heavy-duty trucks.

“We’re pleased that customers see the value that Endurant brings to their operations,” said Charles Masters, general manager, Eaton Cummins Automated Transmission Technologies.

The Endurant transmission is a lightweight, 1850 lb.ft. capable heavy-duty transmission that can be paired with either the Cummins X15 or the International A26 diesel engines as an integrated powertrain.