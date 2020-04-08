Intelligent Load Management System For Doosan Gen-Sets

Doosan Portable Power, Statesville, NC, said it has added a generator set option designed to eliminate the potential for wet-stacking and the associated damage and performance issues it can cause for diesel generators.

The Intelligent Load Management System (ILMS) option is being offered across Doosan Portable Power’s small to mid-size generator lineup and select large generator models, including the G25, G40, G50, G70, G125, G150, G190, G240 and G325 models.

The internally packaged Intelligent Load Management System (ILMS) option is designed to improve machine performance and decreases potential downtime on Tier 4 compliant mobile generators in light load and fluctuating demand applications.

The ILMS option automatically adjusts the engine and exhaust temperature with supplemental heat to ensure the generator operates at full capacity regardless of load demands, Doosan Portable Power said. The ILMS thus avoids the downtime caused by load bank testing, another method for resolving wet-stacking issues that requires the generator to be connected to an external device.

The ILMS system requires no operator control or monitoring, Doosan Portable Power said, adding that it is compatible with any voltage output produced by the generator, meeting the needs of a variety of applications with no special setup or switching required.

The technology can also reduce fuel costs compared with other methods of adding supplemental load, Doosan said. Thus it is seen as a good option for Doosan generators used in rental applications where load demands are either unknown or incorrectly sized, the company said. For applications with fluctuating power demands, the system can respond to ensure full generator capacity is always available in the event of a sudden heavy load demand, such as a motor start.

