Innio’s Double Acquisition

INNIO has announced the acquisition of Austrian companies ECI-Distribution GmbH and PowerUp GmbH in a move which it said is “an important step in expanding the former’s in-house competencies in the areas of services and components for gas engine and cogeneration plants.” The transaction, which was signed yesterday, is subject to the usual regulatory approvals.

ECI-Distribution GmbH produces components such as cylinder heads, connecting rods, steel pistons and spark plugs. The company also maintains a worldwide network of distributors.

Innio produces gas engines, power equipment, a digital platform and related services for power generation and gas compression through its Jenbacher and Waukesha brands.

Innio said the acquisition of PowerUp GmbH will allow the “expansion and extension of customer-specific overhauls and upgrades of gas engines and cogeneration plants” at the new production site in Stans, Austria., PowerUp also offers inspections, maintenance and commissioning of plants.

The sellers are the managing directors of ECI-Distribution and PowerUp, Eugen Laner, Thomas Achrainer and Norbert Rupprechter in addition to their silent partners ECI-Manufacturing and PGES GmbH. The acquired companies will continue to be led by the managing partners as an independent company.

From December 1st, 2020, Dr. Günther Herdin, from PGES GmbH, will support INNIO as a technology consultant.

Carlos Lange, President and CEO of INNIO, said: “The integration of these two highly successful Tyrolean companies with international presence fits perfectly into our strategy, not least when it comes to our desired increase in customer satisfaction.

“INNIO is now even better positioned to offer tailored concepts to maximize the efficiency, performance and reliability of our engines and cogeneration plants. For our customers, this results in a classic win-win situation with the best of two worlds: top-class engine and component technology coupled with first-class performance in planning, implementation, maintenance and overhauling.”

Carlos Lange said: “With the rise of renewable energies and the phase-out of coal as part of Europe’s path towards climate neutrality, the demand for flexible gas engine and cogeneration plants is on the rise. We have the innovative technologies to meet these demands and are working at full speed on further developments, for example, the future use of hydrogen. Together with ECI-Distribution and PowerUp, we are now even better positioned to tap into this potential.”