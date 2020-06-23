Diesel Progress

TE Connectivity Superseal Pro
Inline Sealed Connectors For Commercial Vehicles

Mike Brezonick

TE Connectivity (TE) has launched its next-generation inline connector for commercial vehicles. The Superseal pro two-position sealed connector targets inline lower-vibration applications and is suitable for wire-to-wire and wire-to-device applications, such as sensors, lights, gauges, actuators, switches, solenoids and various wiring scenarios on commercial vehicles such as light- and heavy-duty trucks and buses.

The Superseal pro connectors are designed to address the trends toward electrification in commercial vehicles, which has raised the market for inline connectors, TE Connectivity said. The connectors offer a 17 amp current-carrying capacity and are vibration resistant in compliance with USCAR v2, the company said. TE’s Terminal Position Assurance (TPA) design is intended to improve terminal retention and proper positioning, whole pre-assembled, color-coded options make them easier to assemble, TE Connectivity said.

The connectors are designed to deliver sealing levels of IP67/IP68/IP6K9K (with a back shell) and enhanced seal retention, with flammability protection through use of UL 94-V0 materials.

