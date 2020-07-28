Indian construction market reports available from Off-Highway Research

Off-Highway Research has partnered with India Infrastructure Research to provide clients with access to a new range of reports on the infrastructure market in India. The studies provided through this collaboration are among the most extensive and thoroughly researched reports available, providing clients with detailed insights to help them identify opportunities, said Off-Highway Research.

Off-Highway Research is a market research and forecasting business specialising in the research and analysis of international construction, and agricultural equipment markets.

Off-Highway Research managing director Chris Sleight said, “India is one of the largest and fastest-growing infrastructure markets in the world. The undeniable need for investment is backed by a government which has taken strides to remove bureaucratic barriers and speed up the execution of projects. This environment provides enormous opportunities to the international construction and investment community to participate in India’s growth and benefit from the dynamism of the sector.”

The reports, which are available in the Construction Markets section www.offhighway-store.com, cover segments including roads, rail, ports, waste water and tunnelling. They comprise several hundred pages of information with data also provided in spreadsheets for ease of analysis. Sections include an examination of policy initiatives and government drivers, specific areas of opportunity and extensive project profiles. The purchase price includes a regular e-mail bulletins on the segment.

Alok Brara, CEO of India Infrastructure Publishing said, “Our reports have proved hugely popular with the participants in the construction and infrastructure market in India, including consultants, contractors, materials suppliers and equipment producers, among many other groups. The studies are used by clients to identify opportunities and win business in the dynamic national infrastructure market. Our partnership with Off-Highway Research will help construction professionals around the world understand the enormous opportunities which exist in the Indian Infrastructure market and for them to grow profitable businesses here.”

Samir Bansal, General Manager of Off-Highway Research in India added, “India Infrastructure is a well-known and hugely respected information provider in the Indian market. Its reports are comprehensive, meticulous and acknowledged as high-quality, sources of information.”

India Infrastructure Research produces multi-client research reports in the areas of energy, transportation, urban infrastructure, telecommunications, and infrastructure finance. The business is a division of India Infrastructure Publishing, which provides information, analysis and insights on the infrastructure sectors in India through magazines, conferences, newsletters and research reports. Visit www.indiainfrastructure.com for more information or www.offhighwayresearch.com