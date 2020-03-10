In-Vehicle System by MTA

MTA was planning to exhibit at ConExpo-Con/Agg & IFPE the latest version of its In-Vehicle system. Unfortunately, because of the closure of MTA’s Codogno site in Italy due to the Coronavirus spread, the product demo could not be finished and shipped and consequently could not make it to the MTA booth in the Bronze Hall, stand B-92809.

The latest version of MTA’s In-Vehicle system is called SIC and features an intelligent central unit developed by MTA, that allows on one hand the integration of information and on the other the possibility for the displays to become external devices of the system. This enables OEMs to adapt the terminals and to add new features and functions in line with the rapidly evolving market, without making any change to the core section of the system.

The central unit of the MTA system has been developed based on a flexible and powerful architecture, making use of the latest generation multicore microprocessor produced by Texas Instruments, which is renowned for its high computing power. It can handle up to four Full HD displays inside the vehicle, as well as collect and convey the information coming from the vehicle, the images from the cameras through BroadR-Reach technology, and from wireless connectivity.

The unit is ready to be adapted for additional functions based on specific customer requirements, such as for example the Surround View function, thanks to the use of four digital cameras with Image Processing libraries that enable the user to have a 360° view showed on the display. This system eliminates blind spots, for increased safety.

As far as the software is concerned, MTA is able to supply the customer with two different solutions: a Linux and an Android based software architecture.

The Linux platform is very flexible and allows the products to be developed according to the specific needs of customer’s application. However, such degree of flexibility does not compromise the compliance with stringent software development standards required by Automotive Spice Process.

The Android-based platform uses the recent Android Automotive Oreo 8.1 version, which largely allows for the integration of customer’s applications and for easy graphic applications handling, thus increasing the full potential of the system. This original solution is made possible thanks to the agreement MTA signed with Elektrobit, a global supplier of embedded and connected software products and services for the automotive industry.

The Android solution has also led to the development of an innovative architecture that uses an additional core of the microprocessor, for increased safety and security. The system brings together latest infotainment functionality and digital instrument clusters, allowing maximum performances running an Android premium class Infotainment and a 3D Instrument Cluster simultaneously.

Even though the SIC system will not be on display at the MTA booth, you are more then welcome to visit and appreciate MTA’s other components, as for example the C-MEC 138 electrical protection unit with printed circuit board (PCB) technology, and the Black Hawk stand-alone display adopted by Case Construction Equipment for its new B Series of Case skid steer and compact track loaders.