Despite Everything, ConExpo-Con/Agg Sees Attendance Bump

Mike Osenga , , ,
No handshakes please

Handshaking to be discouraged

The Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM) said that more than 4000 new registrations for ConExpo-Con/Agg and IFPE were made the week of February 24th with just days to go before the opening of the show on March 10 in Las Vegas.

Advance registration is said to be well ahead of the 2017 show and AEM is holding to its projected attendance of more 130,000 people to interact with more than 2500 exhibitors.

“Registrations are on track to make ConExpo-Con/Agg & IFPE 2020 one of the largest in show history,” said Dana Wuesthoff, ConExpo-Con/Agg show director. “We recognize news about COVID-19 is a concern and we want to be as transparent as possible about what we are doing to provide a safe and successful experience for everyone at the show.”

With recent news about global health concerns in mind, ConExpo-Con/Agg & IFPE show management are also doing everything necessary to put attendee and exhibitor health, safety and comfort at the forefront, including increasing deployment of hand sanitizer stations across the show floor, grounds and meeting rooms, and increasing the cleaning schedule of all public areas.

For additional information please visit https://www.conexpoconagg.com/visit/covid-19-update/

“No Handshake” Policy Encouraged Onsite

Show Management has also arranged for “No Handshake” buttons and stickers to be distributed at the show. In addition, large signage will be visible throughout the show to remind everyone of hygiene best practices and guidelines provided by the Center for Disease Control (CDC).

“We know how much a solid handshake can mean to engender trust and bonding between two people discussing major business decisions,” said Wuesthoff. “But in the interest of keeping everyone as healthy as possible, we want to impress upon everyone that it’s okay to replace that custom with something as simple as a thumbs-up, a wave, a fist or elbow bump, or even the exchange of mobile phone numbers.”

ConExpo-Con/Agg & IFPE are taking COVID-19 very seriously, AEM said, adding the association and its partners are “fully invested and prepared to host successful shows. Ultimately, we encourage everyone to make responsible decisions and stay home if they are sick.”

Obviously COVID-19 has been the subject of much industry discussion in the run-up to ConExpo-Con/Agg & IFPE. Anecdotal information has Chinese attendance likely to be non-existent and attendance from other parts of Asia possibly reduced. There are mixed messages from Europe about attendance.

