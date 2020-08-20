In-Cylinder Position Sensor With Integrated Electronics

Aiming to meet the increased demands for accurate and robust position feedback in mobile hydraulic systems, Positek, a U.K. manufacturer of displacement transducers, has launched a new line of linear position sensors for in-cylinder mounting with fully integrated electronics. The new P116 series sensors combine the company’s patented Linear Inductive Position Sensor (LIPS) non-contact inductive technology and micro-electronic ASIC circuitry to provide a wide choice of electrical interface options in a single sensor device that is designed to be compact and easily installed, while offering high accuracy and stability over a long working life.

With calibrated travel and sensor length exactly matched for any cylinder measurement from 5 mm to 600 mm, the P116 can also be supplied as a drop-in replacement for other manufacturer’s in-cylinder position sensors, the company said.

Positek’s LIPS, along with its equivalent sensor technologies for angle and tilt displacement (RIPS and TIPS) are characterized by strong EMC, vibration, shock and environmental resistance in addition to contactless measurement and resulting long working life properties.

The standard output for the P116 is 0.5 to 4.5 V dc ratiometric from a 5 V dc input, with other output and supply options available, the company said. With an independent linearity specification of 0.25% FSO at 20⁰C and a -40⁰C to +125⁰C operating temperature range for the standard output option, the P116’s precision and durability suit the most extreme mobile machinery applications in agriculture and transportation as well as plant and construction machinery, Positek said.

The stainless steel body of the P116 and its integral fluoropolymer-sheathed probe assembly is IP67 rated, with an IP68 option also available. With a tight stroke-to-length ratio, the overall probe length is just 28 mm longer than the required measurement length, the company said, and the compact dimensions extend to the sensor’s body diameter of 27 mm and length of 41.5 mm. The ancillary stainless steel target tube is 30 mm longer than the required measurement length and at just under 10 mm in diameter, requires minimal cylinder installation space, the company said.

The standard mechanical interface for the P116 is an 18.0 mm diameter threaded mount but flange-mounted alternatives are available to facilitate the cylinder design or to replace other manufacturers interfacing. Electrical screened cable in 50 cm lengths is specified by the customer and a wide choice of electrical connectors are available.