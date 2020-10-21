Diesel Progress

Topcon Agriculture
New Products 

In-Cab Displays

Chad Elmore

Topcon Agriculture has released new in-cab displays — XD and XD+ touchscreen consoles — with an upgraded user interface experience called Horizon 5. With Topcon Agriculture Platform (TAP) integration, the company said the consoles are designed to provide farmers with full-feature customization to optimize their investment by paying only for capabilities they need.

“As a farmer’s needs grow, often times they’ve had to use multiple single-function consoles. In recent years, Topcon has offered the X family of consoles designed with all-in-one capability to resolve this issue, reducing clutter, improving setup, updates, support, and reducing overall hardware costs,” said Brian Sorbe, vice president of Global Product Solutions. “Now with the additions to the series, Topcon is further simplifying cab control and it’s a modular approach with future needs in mind for each unique farming operation.”

Farmers can immediately take advantage of off-the-shelf features such as basic guidance, task management, universal ISO-UT compatibility, and TAP Fields to manage farm data. Additional features are unlockable for use with the full range of Topcon sensors and application control technology.

“TAP is a digital farm management system and it’s a way for a farmer to organize, visualize and make decisions and it begins with the touch of the console in the cab, and now with the new user interface and digital system all integrated, it will be simpler and easier to setup and get to work,” Sorbe said.

The new consoles are designed to be ready for any application such as soil preparation, seeding, crop care, harvest, weighing and data services. They are available in 7-inch and 12.1-inch screens, including new day and night modes.

