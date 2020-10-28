Improved Roading From New Camso TTS Systems

Camso has developed a new system designed to provide a new level of roading performance for Trailed Track Systems used on farm implements such as planters, fertilizer carts, sprayers and harvest carts.

Five new models in the company’s TTS 35, 40, and 45 series were unveiled earlier this year that allow farmers to travel up to 20 mph, approximately 30% faster than previous models, for up to two continuous hours, the company said. In 2021, Camso’s said larger models will also include 30% higher roading speed and extended duration capabilities for the 70, 80, 100, and 110 series TTS systems.

“Growers are increasingly working ground that’s spread out from the main farm,” said Jeff Staab, product line manager, Tracks Systems at Camso. “We are seeing 10% and up to 15% of their time during planting and harvest periods are spent on the road, bringing equipment to and from the fields.”

Available starting in January, the seven new TTS large series models will provide improved roading performance, along with a range of features that include:

– An active track tensioner system with increased recoil movement, engineered to improve debris management and provide optimal track tension for longer track and component life.

– Pivoting, double oscillating, bogie wheels for improved stability and flexibility for better weight distribution and reduced point loading.

– Simplified maintenance, through use of oil bath hubs that require no greasing or repacking of bearings.

– A strong track frame design with heavy-duty, stamped steel wheels designed to handle field and road conditions.

– A specially designed track designed to create less berming when turning on headlands and lower rolling resistance for greater ease of pulling in the field and on the road.

“Camso has been working with farmers to develop products that help them improve efficiency and productivity,” said Staab. “Our Trailed Track Systems reduce ground pressures up to 70%, resulting in less soil compaction, better soil health, and greater potential to maximize those all-important yields.”