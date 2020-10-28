Diesel Progress

The global voice of the engine-powered equipment markets since 1935

Camso TTS
Industry Notes News Newsletters 

Improved Roading From New Camso TTS Systems

Mike Brezonick , ,

Camso has developed a new system designed to provide a new level of roading performance for Trailed Track Systems used on farm implements such as planters, fertilizer carts, sprayers and harvest carts.

Five new models in the company’s TTS 35, 40, and 45 series were unveiled earlier this year that allow farmers to travel up to 20 mph, approximately 30% faster than previous models, for up to two continuous hours, the company said. In 2021, Camso’s said larger models will also include 30% higher roading speed and extended duration capabilities for the 70, 80, 100, and 110 series TTS systems.

“Growers are increasingly working ground that’s spread out from the main farm,” said Jeff Staab, product line manager, Tracks Systems at Camso. “We are seeing 10% and up to 15% of their time during planting and harvest periods are spent on the road, bringing equipment to and from the fields.”

Available starting in January, the seven new TTS large series models will provide improved roading performance, along with a range of features that include:

– An active track tensioner system with increased recoil movement, engineered to improve debris management and provide optimal track tension for longer track and component life.

– Pivoting, double oscillating, bogie wheels for improved stability and flexibility for better weight distribution and reduced point loading.

– Simplified maintenance, through use of oil bath hubs that require no greasing or repacking of bearings.

– A strong track frame design with heavy-duty, stamped steel wheels designed to handle field and road conditions.

– A specially designed track designed to create less berming when turning on headlands and lower rolling resistance for greater ease of pulling in the field and on the road.

“Camso has been working with farmers to develop products that help them improve efficiency and productivity,” said Staab. “Our Trailed Track Systems reduce ground pressures up to 70%, resulting in less soil compaction, better soil health, and greater potential to maximize those all-important yields.”

Related Articles

Improved Roading From New Camso TTS Systems
ASV Continues Dealer Network Expansion
Titan Outfits World’s Largest Tractor With Eight LSW Farm Tires
Cummins Performance Series Powers Apache Sprayer Line-up
Endurant HD Now Available At All Major Truck Manufacturers
Daimler, Waymo Partner On Autonomous Trucks
AGCO Introduces Massey Ferguson 1800E, 2800E Series Compact Tractors
New Compact Tractors From Kubota

Latest News

Improved Roading From New Camso TTS Systems
Briggs & Stratton CEO Sees Better Times Ahead
ASV Continues Dealer Network Expansion
Traton And Hino Unveil E-Mobility Joint Venture
Volvo Penta Gen-Sets For New Ferries
New Sensor From Curtiss Wright
Knorr-Bremse JV Expands In China
Adaptive Load Sensing In Telehandlers
Engine Temperature Measuring, Monitoring Controllers

Magazine Issue Archive

Diesel Progress – October 2020
Diesel Progress International September-October 2020
Diesel Progress – September 2020
Diesel Progress – August 2020
Diesel Progress International July-August 2020
Diesel Progress – July 2020
Diesel Progress – June 2020
Diesel Progress International May-June 2020
Diesel Progress – May 2020
Diesel Progress – April 2020

Login

Forgotten Password?

Haven’t got an account? Click here to register.