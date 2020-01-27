Diesel Progress

The global voice of the engine-powered equipment markets since 1935

Michael Paul, MSOE
ConExpo/IFPE 

IFPE Education On Hydraulic Fluid

Mike Brezonick

It’s critical for equipment manufacturers and engineers to possess a sound understanding of the composition of oils, the properties of lubricants, and how hydraulic fluids can impact machine performance. With that in mind, IFPE 2020 will include an education session entitled “Hydraulic Fluid Properties, Efficiency and Contamination Control.”

“I think it’s important for both equipment manufacturers and end users to have a sound understanding of the fundamental principles by which hydraulic fluids function in a system,” said session presenter, Paul Michael, manager of Tribology Research at the Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE). “There have been many upgrades in the quality of oils – in general – in the last two decades. Improvements in refining practices have led to the doubling of the life of oil. Oils are so much better now than before. Getting the maximum benefit out of a high-quality hydraulic fluid that has a great deal of longevity potential requires a good understanding of contamination control and filtration. It’s also necessary to understand the sources of contamination in hydraulic systems, as well as their impacts on a system.

“In my presentation at IFPE 2020, I’ll be talking about the fundamentals of hydraulic fluids, how they function, and their composition. I’ll discuss some of the more advanced technologies and fluids – synthetic fluids, fire-resistant hydraulic fluids and biodegradable fluids. After talking about the nature of the fluids, and how to validate their performance through standard testing, I’ll discuss contamination control, how to assess contamination level in terms of particle count, and present some case studies that look at the debris that’s found in the hydraulic oil filters, in order to identify the root cause of machine problems.”

The session will be held Tuesday, March 10 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m in Westgate Ballroom E-F. For more information on IFPE’s education opportunities or to register for the show, click here.

Related Articles

Cummins Showing Performance Engines
John Deere Engines, E-Drives
ZF Forum “The Future of Construction” At ConExpo
Deutz Drives And Digital Systems
Dana Off-Highway Systems
E1 Technology From Hatz
Horton’s Low-Noise Fan
Kohler’s K-HEM Hybrids

Latest News

Cummins Showing Performance Engines
John Deere Engines, E-Drives
ZF Forum “The Future of Construction” At ConExpo
Deutz Drives And Digital Systems
Dana Off-Highway Systems
E1 Technology From Hatz
Horton’s Low-Noise Fan
Kohler’s K-HEM Hybrids
Boom Lock Valve From HydraForce

Magazine Issue Archive

Diesel Progress International January – February 2020
Diesel Progress – January 2020
Diesel Progress – December 2019
Diesel Progress International November-December 2019
Diesel Progress – November 2019
Diesel Progress – October 2019
Diesel Progress International – September – October 2019
Diesel Progress – September 2019
Diesel Progress – August 2019
Diesel Progress International – July – August 2019

Login

Forgotten Password?

Haven’t got an account? Click here to register.