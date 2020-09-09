Diesel Progress

The global voice of the engine-powered equipment markets since 1935

First electric bus order for IC
Industry Notes 

IC’s First All-Electric School Bus Order

Mike Osenga , , ,

IC Bus, the school bus manufacturer and brand of Navistar, announced that it has received an order for 18 type C electric school buses from British Columbia. The order is funded through the annual British Columbia Provincial School Bus Standing Offer. The first two buses are expected to begin operation next year.

“We are very happy to announce the first order of our electric CE school bus,” said Trish Reed, vice president and general manager, IC Bus. “Electric is an exciting opportunity for IC Bus and we look forward to expanding our presence following this initial purchase.”

The electric school buses will be the first in British Columbia and will be operated by 14 school districts. British Columbia has mandated a 40 percent greenhouse gas reduction for public fleets by 2030. The 18 buses represent the entirety of the order, IC said.

The IC Bus, CE range has a capacity of 29 to 78 passengers and had heretofore offered diesel (Cummins B6.7), propane (PSI 8.8 L) or gasoline (PSI 8.8 L) power options. The series has wheelbases from 158 to 276 in. and 23,500 to 33,000 GVWR.

An IC spec sheet says the bus has a range of 70 to 200 miles and powertrain batteries 105 to 315 kWh driving a permanent magnet electric motor. Peak power is listed at 250 kW (335 hp) with a continuous power of 160 kW (215 hp). Peak torque is 11,579 lbs.-ft. (15,700 Nm).

Charging options include AC Level 1 & 2, DC fast charging with a standard J1772 CCS1 port. The bus is V2G capable.

