Diesel Progress

The global voice of the engine-powered equipment markets since 1935

Hyundai Construction’s New Sales VP

Mike Osenga ,
Newsmakers 
Hyundai Construction's new sales VP

Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas, Inc., Norcross, Ga., has named Michael J. Ross as vice president of Construction Equipment Sales. Reporting to M.S. Kang, president of HCEA, Ross will be responsible for managing all aspects of dealer sales with his internal and field staff.

Ross is a West Point graduate who came to Hyundai with 23 years of industry experience that spans retail sales, regional sales management, national account administration, product support, and overseeing the entire sales operation. Mike resides in Buford, Ga., with his wife Cheryl and two children.

“Mike has well-diversified experiences in this industry, not only with sales but with product marketing and support. I believe that he will deliver customized value to dealers with his knowledge and experience,” said Kang.

Related Articles

Hyundai Construction’s New Sales VP
Stoner To Succeed Chapman At Cummins
Daimler Extends China Leader’s Contract
Cat Names New VP
FPT Adds 3
New Head of CNH Construction In North America
Tulsa Winch Names Mirdha As President
New COO at Generac

Latest News

Bosch Rexroth At IFPE
Hyundai Construction’s New Sales VP
Coronavirus Impacting Industry Shows
The Latest VW Mitigation Projects
Diesel Progress Awards: 2020 judges & categories announced
Business In Time of COVID-19
New FPT distributor in Turkey
The Changing Face of CNH
GKN Showcasing Wheel Solutions

Magazine Issue Archive

Diesel Progress International March-April 2020
Diesel Progress – March 2020
Diesel Progress – February 2020
Diesel Progress International January – February 2020
Diesel Progress – January 2020
Diesel Progress – December 2019
Diesel Progress International November-December 2019
Diesel Progress – November 2019
Diesel Progress – October 2019
Diesel Progress International – September – October 2019

Login

Forgotten Password?

Haven’t got an account? Click here to register.