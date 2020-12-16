Diesel Progress

Hyundai Close To Doosan Infracore Stake?

Equipment manufacturer Doosan Infracore is reportedly close to selling a major stake in the company to another South Korean manufacturer, Hyundai Heavy Industries Group. The sale does not include Doosan’s Bobcat division.

South Korea’s Hyundai Heavy Industries Group (HHIG) is part of a group that has been selected as the preferred bidder for Doosan Infracore and is close to acquiring a 36.07% stake in the company.

HHIG’s bid for Infracore, the construction business of Korea’s Doosan Group, is estimated to be around $555.8 million. The potential acquisition does not include Doosan’s Bobcat Division, which accounted for 57% of Infracore’s revenue in 2019.

Doosan Group is reportedly looking to sell the Infracore business to alleviate a debt load rumored to be in the neighborhood of $3.6 billion.

If HHIG’s offer goes through, it would move Hyundai into the top 15 of global construction equipment manufacturers. HHIG’s partner in the acquisition is a division of the Korea Development Bank, a state-run financial institution.

Others still reportedly in contention to acquire the share of Infracore are private equity firms MBK Partners and Glenwood Private Equity.

