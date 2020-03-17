Hyundai Boost For Cummins

Cummins said it has become the single engine supplier to Hyundai Construction Equipment (HCE) for displacements from 3.8 to 12 liters. This covers the Performance Series engines; F3.8, B4,5, B6,7, L9 and X12 (100 to 512 hp) powering 25 construction installations.

“Hyundai Construction Equipment has been a strategic off-highway partner to Cummins for 30 years, and we value our continuing business relationship,” cited Eric Neal, Executive Director─ Global Off-Highway Business.

“Our Performance Series products were designed as global platforms. The engines meet the latest US EPA Tier 4 final and EU Stage 5 ultra-low emissions levels and can be tailored to meet China CS4 and India BS4 regulations as well. This enables Hyundai to have simplified installations that drive economies of scale in their production and ease of servicing in the field,” added Neal.

Cummins said it Performance Series engines deliver on average 20% higher torque and 10% more power across the range, enabling higher machine capability. The improved Single Module aftertreatment technology manages the PM and NOx emissions more effectively, enabling EGR to be removed from the engines and making them lighter, more compact and easier to install, the company said.

“We know Hyundai has ambitions to grow in North America and see their partnership with Cummins as a key enabler toward this. Their ‘Powered by Cummins’ program for wheel loaders and excavators pairs Performance Series power with the latest telematics to deliver true operational efficiency and value to their customers,” said Neal.

For telematics, Cummins Connected Diagnostics capability has been integrated into Hyundai’s Hi-Mate system. This includes the new Cummins Software Updates (CSU) feature, enabling remote software updates of engine calibrations. This provides customers with optimized and updated software for enhanced aftermarket support, improved serviceability, low total cost of ownership and high uptime, said Cummins. The data gathered through the system will also support improvements for future product development, it added.

HCE manufactures construction equipment including hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, backhoe loaders, skid steer loaders and other industrial equipment. Headquartered in Seongnam City, Korea it has nine global operation centers in the United States, Europe, India, Indonesia, Brazil and China supported by 540 distributors in 150 countries.