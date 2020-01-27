Hydraulic Systems From KTR

While best known for its line of flexible couplings, flanges, bell housings and other components used for power transmission between engines and hydraulic pumps in mobile equipment applications, KTR will also display its own range of hydraulic products at IFPE.

The company has developed a continuously growing portfolio of hydraulic components originating from its in-house development and production. The line includes aluminum and steel tanks and oil sumps that can incorporate oil level indicators; and level and temperature switches, sensors, filler breathers, oil level sight glasses, tank heaters, thermostatic valves and controllers.

KTR also designed oil/air coolers for industrial and mobile applications, with Marine and ATEX versions available. The standard Oil/Air coolers (OAC) are available in 12 standard sizes available with pressure or thermal bypass valves, ac and dc electric or hydraulic fan drives. The Multiple Media Coolers (Combi-coolers) are designed according to the OEM’s specifications and factory manufactured, the company said.

