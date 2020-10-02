Hydraulic Reservoir With Filter And Cooler

APSCO, the Tulsa, Okla.-headquartered manufacturer of hydraulic and pneumatic valves and controls for mobile equipment and transportation applications, has developed a new hydraulic reservoir that incorporates filtration and fluid cooling systems. The new ARC-45 is a 45 gpm hydraulic reservoir that incorporates a 4.25 gal. tank, a top mounted 10 micron hydraulic filter with integral breather and 25 psi bypass and a 1.2 gpm high-efficiency, hydraulically driven cooling fan.

With an airflow path from side to front, the unit can reject 19 hp of heat at 45 gpm with an 80° F entering temperature differential (ETD), the company said. At 10 in. wide, 20.1 in. high and 20.9 in. deep, the ARC‐45 can be installed in tight spaces on either side of the vehicle or machine. SAE ports are designed to allow easy plumbing while minimizing the potential for leaks, APSCO said.

Constructed from stainless steel and aluminum components, the 120 lb. (dry) ARC-45 reservoir is corrosion-resistant and suitable for harsh operating environments, the company said. Designed to be easy to service, all the components can be accessed and serviced by removing a single panel. It also incorporates an integrated manifold system that reduces the ARC‐45’s tube and hose components to one low pressure hose, which APSCO said results in greater durability, lower maintenance and easier serviceability over alternative products.

Manufactured in Tulsa, the ARC‐45 is the third addition to APSCO’s ARC product family – which includes 30 and 60 gpm units – designed to cool and condition hydraulic oil on mobile equipment and transportation applications with hydraulic drives.

