Hydraulic Pump And Motor eConfigurator

The Hydraulic Pump and Power Systems (HPS) Division of Parker Hannifin Corp. announced a new online configuration tool for its Gold Cup Pump and Motor series with support for additional product series planned in the future.

The new eConfigurator tool is designed to streamline a user’s online configuration with a convenient embedded tool view, including model-based dimensioning and an extended product summary in one location.

New eConfigurator features include an additional 17 engineering specifications to view and confirm dimensions and detailed specs prior to downloading a CAD file, which is intended to provide an easier specification process. The system also includes an enhanced model code to directly specify additional product settings and options, such as displacement and pressure settings. These features are communicated through an improved, comprehensive model code, resulting in more precise product selections and ultimately a quicker specification process, Parker said.

A workflow method through the share configuration function is programmed to allow the user to generate and send a unique URL of the configuration via email. This feature is meant to enhance collaboration between stakeholders to further streamline requirements and shorten the specification and purchase phases. Online quoting providing the user a way to electronically send a detailed product configuration for a pricing and delivery quote.