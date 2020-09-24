Webtec has unveiled the new FDC 140 hydraulic flow divider-combiner valve. Designed for driving two cylinders or motors in close unison regardless of individual loads or flow direction, this high-flow spool valve is the big brother of Webtec’s FDC60. The FDC140 has a flow capacity of 37 gpm (140 lpm) and above, making it applicable for large heavy-duty applications such as container handling systems, large-capacity forklifts, skip handling, synchronized crawler drives, loading ramps and mining machinery.

FDC140 valves can divide a single flow into two separate flows. These will always be in the same ratio to one another regardless of any pressure differential (unequal load), Webtec said. The FDC140 has a divisional accuracy of ±1.5% for high flow. If required, a single flow can also be divided into two unequal flows, with split ratios extending from 10 to 90% (in 10% increments).

Another advantage of the three-port FDC140 is its high-pressure capability, with maximum working pressure rated at 5000 psi (350 bar).

The FDC140 also offers pressure compensation in both forward and reverse flow so the valve is fully bi-directional. If the flow is reversed, such as on the return stroke of two cylinders, the return flows are maintained at the same ratio to each other and combined in a single flow, again regardless of individual loads on the cylinders.

Featuring a SG iron body, hardened steel components and NBR seals, the FDC140 can be used with HLP mineral and synthetic oils, as well as HFC fire-retardant fluids. Operating fluid temperatures extend from -22 to +212°F (-30 to +100°C).

Port options include BSPP (1” with ¾”; and ¾” with ½”), SAE (#16 with #12; and #12 with #8) and metric (M33 with M27; and M27 with M22). Weighing 13 lb. (6 kg), the FDC140 features external dimensions of 6.9” by 3.8” by 2.6” (175 by 96 by 65 mm) (length, width, depth) and is secured via three bolt holes.