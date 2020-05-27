Diesel Progress

Parker Hannifin Service Master Connect
Hydraulic Diagnostic Measuring Device

Mike Brezonick

Parker Hannifin, the global leader in motion and control technologies, has introduced the Parker Service Master Connect, a diagnostic measuring device for mobile and stationary hydraulic applications. The device records measurements such as pressure, temperature, flow rate and rotational speed safely and accurately, the company said.

The modularly constructed gauge hardware and software enables customized setup according to individual measurement and analysis needs, the company said. The device can measure and display as many as 100 channels and can accommodate various interfaces, including Parker CAN, CANopen, SAEJ-1939, analog, digital, frequency, Wifi and Bluetooth LE. Automatic recording and saving and analysis of measurement data is through Parker’s SensoWin PC software.

A 7.0 in. illuminated color touch display incorporates an 800 x 480 pixel glass screen that is suitable to use with gloves, the company said, and is designed to enable intuitive operation. The unit is packaged within a IP 65 protection rated housing that is oil- and shock resistant, enabling it to be used in harsh environments, the company said.

