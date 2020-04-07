Diesel Progress

Hy-Brid Lifts Expands Sales Network

Mike Brezonick

Hy-Brid Lifts, the Richfield, Wis., manufacturer of low-level access equipment, announced a partnership with three regional sales groups to better serve customers across the U.S. Sacramento, Calif.-based CMT Equipment will serve Hy-Brid Lifts’ customers in northern California, Washington, Oregon and northern Nevada.

HK Sales will be a resource for Hy-Brid Lifts’ customers in southern California, the Las Vegas area and Arizona. With offices in Irvine, Calif., HK Sales focuses on general rental equipment, including everything from pneumatic tools to compaction equipment.

Lynnfield, Massachusetts-based MLA Construction Sales offers general rental equipment and will serve Hy-Brid Lifts’ customers in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont.

“Deciding which groups to partner with wasn’t a decision we took lightly,” said Terry Dolan, Hy-Brid Lifts president and CEO. “These partners will focus on developing and managing customer relationships and representing the Hy-Brid Lifts brand, so we took our time finding the right fit. We made great choices and found exactly the people we want serving our customers.”

