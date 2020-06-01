Hy-Brid Lifts Appoints South-Central Territory Manager

Hy-Brid Lifts named Chad Diacek as regional territory manager of the south-central region. Diacek will cover Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Northern Texas. He will provide customer support as well as continue the growth and channel development of Hy-Brid Lifts’ line of low-level scissor lifts.

“My expertise is selling state-of-the-art, innovative construction equipment,” Diacek said. “I’m looking forward to bringing that experience to the team and the customers of Hy-Brid Lifts.”

Diacek has a history of working with rental companies, dealers, and end users across many states, most recently with Cratos (formerly Triple E Equipment). He has worked with major construction and rental firms across the nation, and specifically helped create demand for a new product from 2016 to 2020. He is based in Naperville, Ill.

“Chad is a well-respected and talented team member, earning awards for top territory manager at his previous job for several years in a row,” said Terry Dolan, Hy-Brid Lifts president and CEO, Richfield, Wis. “Our customers will find that he is a hard-working, reliable resource, and we are happy to have him onboard.”

Based in Richfield, Wis., Hy-Brid Lifts is a brand of Custom Equipment LLC which engineers and manufactures all-purpose lifts in electric self-propelled and push-around models.