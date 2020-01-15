Hughes Named ICUEE 2021 Chair

Dave Hughes of McElroy Manufacturing has been named ICUEE 2021 show chair.

ICUEE – The Demo Expo announced that Dave Hughes, vice president of global sales for McElroy Manufacturing, Inc., has been named 2021 show chair. He will be leading the ICUEE management committee, a volunteer group of utility construction industry executives for overall show planning.

ICUEE, the International Construction and Utility Equipment Exposition, will be held Sept. 28 – 30, 2021, in Louisville, Ky.

“AEM is more than pleased to have Dave on board as the new chair for ICUEE 2021,” said ICUEE Show Director John Rozum. “His expertise and participation will be incredibly valuable to our team as we continue to work towards our goals for 2021.”

Hughes is returning to the ICUEE management committee as he served as the 2019 vice chair.

ICUEE 2021 also named its management committee. Serving as vice chair is Julie Fuller, vice president of engineering, marketing and purchasing for Tadano Mantis Corp. Others on the management committee include:

Chris Brahler, president and CEO, TT Technologies Inc.; Joe Caywood, director of Marketing & Product Management, Terex Corp.; Andrew Christopher, director, Corporate Business Division, John Deere Construction & Forestry; Mark Core, executive vice president & CMO, Vermeer Corp; Bruce Farrar, director – Industrial OEM Sales & Support, Cummins; Alessandro Ferrari, vice president Sales, Prinoth; Jim Glazer, president, Elliott Equipment Co.; Brian Metcalf, CEO, Ring-O-Matic; Sam Miceli, vice president and general manager, Vactor; Laura Ness Owens, vice president, Marketing, Doosan Bobcat; Bob Pettit, CEO, Hawe Hydraulics; Mike Popovich, vice president Sales & Marketing – Excavators, Vacall/Gradall Industries Inc.; Jim Rauckman, managing member, Rauckman Utility Products; Mark Regan, director of Sales, NA, Versalift; Kevin Smith, president, Hammerhead; and Grant Williams, marketing campaign manager, Altec Industries Inc.