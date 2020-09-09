Diesel Progress

The global voice of the engine-powered equipment markets since 1935

Huckaby To Lead PurePower R&D Engineering

Mike Brezonick , , , , ,
Newsletters Newsmakers 
Jon Huckaby Pure Power

PurePower Technologies (PPT), the Columbia, S.C., supplier of new and remanufactured diesel fuel injectors and turbochargers for heavy-duty diesel engines, recently announced Jon Huckaby as engineering director of research and development.

Huckaby joins PurePower after spending the last four years at Cooper Machinery Services in Houston, Texas, where he was senior engineering manager. He has held progressive leadership positions for more than 15 years related to the design, development and validation of complex engine and exhaust components for companies such as ArvinMeritor (Faurecia), Cummins and Baker Hughes GE.

Reporting to Managing Director Greg Butler, Huckaby will be a member of the PurePower leadership team and Stanadyne technical team, with responsibility for leading OE and remanufacturing design, development and validation testing activities.

“Jon’s leadership experience along with his deep understanding of complex engine component development will bring great value in the delivery of technologies that address customer requirements for performance and efficiency,” said Butler. “Jon’s expertise and perspective will serve our customers well and will help drive new innovations in PurePower’s current and future products.”

Related Articles

VW’s Ex-CEO To Stand Trial In Diesel Scandal
Kohler Launching New Industrial Gas Gen-Sets
Capstone Secures 1.2 MW Cogen Order In Romania
Huckaby To Lead PurePower R&D Engineering
Deere, Bell Equipment To End Longtime Relationship
Navistar Reports Q3 Loss Of $37 Million
Kohler Powers Up With 4000 kW Generator Set
Daimler Trucks, Torc Robotics Add Test Center

Latest News

VW’s Ex-CEO To Stand Trial In Diesel Scandal
Cat Temporary Connection Boxes For Mobile Gen-Sets
Komatsu Mining Breaks Ground in Milwaukee
MWM Starts Production Of MAN D26 Engines
Nikola and GM Announce Wide Ranging Partnership
Kohler Launching New Industrial Gas Gen-Sets
Capstone Secures 1.2 MW Cogen Order In Romania
Huckaby To Lead PurePower R&D Engineering
Mack Names Lehigh Valley VP, GM

Magazine Issue Archive

Diesel Progress – September 2020
Diesel Progress – August 2020
Diesel Progress International July-August 2020
Diesel Progress – July 2020
Diesel Progress – June 2020
Diesel Progress International May-June 2020
Diesel Progress – May 2020
Diesel Progress – April 2020
Diesel Progress International March-April 2020
Diesel Progress – March 2020

Login

Forgotten Password?

Haven’t got an account? Click here to register.