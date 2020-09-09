Huckaby To Lead PurePower R&D Engineering

PurePower Technologies (PPT), the Columbia, S.C., supplier of new and remanufactured diesel fuel injectors and turbochargers for heavy-duty diesel engines, recently announced Jon Huckaby as engineering director of research and development.

Huckaby joins PurePower after spending the last four years at Cooper Machinery Services in Houston, Texas, where he was senior engineering manager. He has held progressive leadership positions for more than 15 years related to the design, development and validation of complex engine and exhaust components for companies such as ArvinMeritor (Faurecia), Cummins and Baker Hughes GE.

Reporting to Managing Director Greg Butler, Huckaby will be a member of the PurePower leadership team and Stanadyne technical team, with responsibility for leading OE and remanufacturing design, development and validation testing activities.

“Jon’s leadership experience along with his deep understanding of complex engine component development will bring great value in the delivery of technologies that address customer requirements for performance and efficiency,” said Butler. “Jon’s expertise and perspective will serve our customers well and will help drive new innovations in PurePower’s current and future products.”