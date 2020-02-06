How to get to ConExpo

Flying into Vegas

McCarran International Airport is the primary commercial airport serving the Las Vegas Valley. It is about five miles (8 km) south of down town Las Vegas. Please see our Getting to the Show box for information about transportation options to and from the airport.

ConExpo’s transport map.

Further information is available from the ConExpo website: https://www.conexpoconagg.com/visit/hotel-and-travel-information/

Getting to the show

Hotel Shuttle Service – Booking rooms through the show hotel block gives access to free shuttle service. Shuttle service is available between the Las Vegas Convention Center, the Festival Grounds and all official show hotels (with exception to hotels located within walking distance of convention center and/or Festival Grounds). Shuttles will operate during peak hours on official show days of March 10-14, 2020.

Monorail – The Las Vegas Monorail has several stops near the show to get you where you need to go. Check out the schedule and routes.

Monorail link: https://www.lvmonorail.com/

Taxi, Uber or Lyft – See the transportation map to view drop-off locations at the show.

Parking – There is limited parking near the show. It is suggested to take advantage of our hotel shuttle service, monorail, taxi or other ride share services.

Getting around the show

Free Shuttle Service – We will provide shuttle service throughout the show to help you get around and rest your feet.

Monorail – With three Las Vegas Monorail stops near the show, you will be able to hop on to get to another show location.

There is also a new Golf Cart Service & Pedicab Service- Watch for these around the show campus and if seats are available they can be used.