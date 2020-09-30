Diesel Progress

ENM Hourmeter/Counter
Hourmeter/Counter Combination

Mike Brezonick , ,

ENM Co. has introduced a new hourmeter/counter combination. The Series T39 LCD hourmeter/counter incorporates a six-digit hourmeter and counter instrument and targets applications requiring both time and measurement recording.

The two displays can operate independently or in parallel and accumulated time hours and counts are stored on powerless nonvolatile data backup using CMOS EEPROM technology that does not rely on a battery. The unit is sealed to IP67, is tamper-proof and has a wide operating temperature range, the company said.

Mounting is through a round SAE bezel, with other mounting styles also available.

www.enmco.com

 

Cat G3412 Natural Gas Gen-Set

