Horton LS5 fan
ConExpo/IFPE 

Horton’s Low-Noise Fan

Mike Brezonick

Horton will unveil a new fan specifically designed to reduce noise while providing maximum cooling performance for small industrial, construction and agricultural engine applications. Horton said the new LS5 fan has a five-blade design that delivers the necessary airflow while taking up less physical space in applications such as scissor lifts and forklifts and can be used in a variety of smaller construction and agricultural tractors.

The LS5 is the first Horton molded fan available in a diameter of less than 19.6 in. (500 mm). Engine manufacturers can select from two options, the LS5A at 14.9 in. (380 mm) or the LS5B at 16.9 in. (430 mm). Each version weighs less than 2 lb., Horton said.

Additional noise and fuel savings are possible when the LS5 is paired with a viscous fan drive. By spinning the fan only as fast as necessary, these fully variable drives allow smaller engines to perform at peak efficiency more often.

See Horton at ConExpo booth S-85431

