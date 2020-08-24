Horiba’s New Altitude Simulation System

To fulfill demands for more efficient testing solutions, Horiba, the Ann Arbor, Mich., supplier of engineering and test systems, has developed a multi-functional altitude simulation system designed to help vehicle and engine manufacturers decrease development and testing timeframes.

The Medas system is a compact altitude simulator that supplies the correct atmospheric conditions to reproduce a wide range of environmental scenarios. It is suited for a variety of testing applications, including calibration, durability, and road-to-rig testing, the company said. Patented technology inside the Medas system is designed to allow accurate, dynamic changes to the simulated atmosphere. Additionally, its compact design enables it to move between test cells and it can be used for both component and vehicle-level testing.

The Medas system can test components and vehicles from passenger cars to commercial vehicles and non-road mobile machinery with engine mass flows up to 5000 kg/h and can simulate altitudes up to 5000 meters. Additional options include temperature and humidity modules for full temperature and humidity conditioning to reproduce real-world conditions, the company said.

“Medas allows customers to develop and test their powertrains more efficiently without costly altitude chambers or vehicle transportation to different climates and altitudes,” said Rick Rooney, director of technical marketing, Horiba Automotive Test Systems.

When combined with Horiba’s Titan engine dynamometer or Vulcan chassis dynamometer and Stars test automation system, Medas can provide complete road-to-rig testing from the real or virtual worlds can be accomplished inside the test cell.