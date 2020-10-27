Honda Supports Pressure Washer Applications With Residential GC Engines

Honda Engines, a business unit of American Honda Motor Co. Inc., is launching two new engines designed for pressure washer applications. Replacing the Honda GCV160 and GCV190, the company said the GCV170 and GCV200 pressure washer engines deliver power and more torque for premium residential applications, along with a range of technological attributes, innovative features and a simple design that make them more reliable and easier to operate and maintain.

At the core of the new pressure washer engines its power output; they offer more power and torque: GCV170 has an increase in torque of 18% and a 9% horsepower gain over the GCV160 while GCV200 has an increase in torque of 13% and 10% horsepower gain over the GCV190. The GCV170 is rated 4.8 hp at 3600 rpm while the GCV200 is rated 5.6 hp at 3600 rpm. This, according to the company, allows the pump of a pressure washer to produce a steady, even amount of high pressure to the hose and cleaning attachment while reducing the need for the operator to repeat spray.

“The Honda GC Series, part of our legendary family of premium engines for residential applications, provides efficient power, superior fuel efficiency, and quiet operation for customers who rely on their outdoor power products to get jobs done,” said William Walton, vice president, Honda Power Equipment. “When it comes to pressure washing, the new Honda GCV170 and GCV200 models enhance our current GC Series, offering a host of added benefits — delivering more power and torque than earlier models and innovative design features that provide for an easy, enjoyable operating experience for consumers.”

Because pressure washers often are operated in tough outdoor conditions — after long periods of storage, in temperature extremes, with high loads, and with frequent stopping and starting—the power and torque of the pressure washer engine are factors that affect performance. In addition to higher net power output, both engines also offer class-leading torque, delivering more power to the pump, resulting in more consistent pressure and cleaning capability, said the company, and the new engines offer overhead valve (OHV) design that increases combustion efficiency, allowing for lower compression ratios and greater power output.

Both Honda engines are assembled at Honda Power Equipment Manufacturing, Inc. facility in Swepsonville, N.C. The Honda GCV200 pressure washer engine is expected to be available later in 2020 and the Honda GCV170 pressure washer engine will be available in spring 2021.