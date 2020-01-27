Diesel Progress

The global voice of the engine-powered equipment markets since 1935

Curtiss-Wright HMI control
ConExpo/IFPE 

HMI From Curtiss-Wright

Mike Brezonick

Curtiss-Wright’s Industrial Group will be showcasing its latest product offerings including human-machine interface (HMI) controls, electronic throttle controllers, transmission shifters, sensors and power electronics.

The Industrial Group has experience designing and manufacturing solutions for the monitoring and control of vehicles operating in extreme conditions. A recent trend for these applications – and one highlighted on the Curtiss-Wright stand – is toward OEMs incorporating electronic HMIs that integrate fully into custom control boxes and armrest assemblies, providing operators with a wide range of new capabilities.

Working closely with OEMs, Curtiss-Wright said it can develop complete HMI console assemblies that incorporate multiple functions and can be operated with the use one hand, or via finger or thumb activation.

See Curtiss-Wright at IFPE booth S-83131.

Related Articles

Cummins Showing Performance Engines
John Deere Engines, E-Drives
ZF Forum “The Future of Construction” At ConExpo
Deutz Drives And Digital Systems
Dana Off-Highway Systems
E1 Technology From Hatz
Horton’s Low-Noise Fan
Kohler’s K-HEM Hybrids

Latest News

Cummins Showing Performance Engines
John Deere Engines, E-Drives
ZF Forum “The Future of Construction” At ConExpo
Deutz Drives And Digital Systems
Dana Off-Highway Systems
E1 Technology From Hatz
Horton’s Low-Noise Fan
Kohler’s K-HEM Hybrids
Boom Lock Valve From HydraForce

Magazine Issue Archive

Diesel Progress International January – February 2020
Diesel Progress – January 2020
Diesel Progress – December 2019
Diesel Progress International November-December 2019
Diesel Progress – November 2019
Diesel Progress – October 2019
Diesel Progress International – September – October 2019
Diesel Progress – September 2019
Diesel Progress – August 2019
Diesel Progress International – July – August 2019

Login

Forgotten Password?

Haven’t got an account? Click here to register.