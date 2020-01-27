HMI From Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright’s Industrial Group will be showcasing its latest product offerings including human-machine interface (HMI) controls, electronic throttle controllers, transmission shifters, sensors and power electronics.

The Industrial Group has experience designing and manufacturing solutions for the monitoring and control of vehicles operating in extreme conditions. A recent trend for these applications – and one highlighted on the Curtiss-Wright stand – is toward OEMs incorporating electronic HMIs that integrate fully into custom control boxes and armrest assemblies, providing operators with a wide range of new capabilities.

Working closely with OEMs, Curtiss-Wright said it can develop complete HMI console assemblies that incorporate multiple functions and can be operated with the use one hand, or via finger or thumb activation.

See Curtiss-Wright at IFPE booth S-83131.