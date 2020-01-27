Highlighting Women In Construction

To help highlight women as a viable force of the construction industry, ConExpo-Con/Agg has formed a partnership with two women in construction-focused associations; The National Association of Women in Construction (NAWIC), and Women of Asphalt (WOFA).

“As the largest construction industry-focused trade show in North America, CONEXPO-CON/AGG seeks to draw attention to and celebrate the important role women play in the industry,” said Dana Wuesthoff, vice president of expositions and event services with the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM) and ConExpo-Con/Agg show director. “Working together, ConExpo-Con/Agg, NAWIC and WOFA, will not only showcase women industry leaders, but reinforce the career growth potential for women, who today represent a small percentage of the workforce and the opportunity to diversify the industry.”

The organizations plan to pool their collective influence to sponsor and engage in education and other events at the show, running March 10-14 in Las Vegas. The partnership will kick-off on Wednesday, March 11 with a breakfast event – Genders on the Jobsite. Special guests Vicki O’Leary, founder of Be That One Guy and Lorein Barlow, director and producer of Hard Hatted Women will have a candid discussion on how women experience job site opportunities and challenges and explore how everyone has a role in keeping job sites productive and safe for all workers.

“According to a Bureau of Labor Statistics survey, women make up only 9% of the total workers in construction,” said Chrissy Ingram, Executive Administrator of NAWIC National. “As our industry continues to grapple with a labor shortage, women are poised to help play a greater role in all areas of construction. By teaming with ConExpo-Con/Agg , organizations like NAWIC and WOFA can help women thrive in a male-dominated industry.”

Social media influencer and construction business owner Missy Scherber will join other influencers, including Aaron Witt of BuildWitt, Keaton Turner of Turner Mining Group and Stacey Tompkins of Tompkins Excavating for a panel discussion and networking event in the Tech Experience on Wednesday afternoon. The group will answer questions on using social media to recruit new hires, developing corporate values and culture, your marketing to the next level and the changing face of the construction industry.

“Our industry and our companies all benefit from a diverse workforce,” said Amy Miller, P.E., president of WofA. “Through Women of Asphalt, we are looking to fulfill industry workforce needs by engaging with women at schools, through our podcast, and in-person events to show them all they can achieve with a career in the asphalt industry.”

Other events include:

• Widening Your Workforce: Executive Lunch Forum on Friday.

• New Approaches to Building Female Construction Leaders.

• Gain a Competitive Advantage Through Construction Technology.

• Attracting and Training Your Workforce: Operating Engineers’ Innovative Solutions.

• Several Tech Talks will feature influential women in the industry, including Allie Kelly of the Ray, Lorein Barlow film maker of Hard Hatted Woman, and Desi Matel, Chief Wrangler at FIT.

Registration for the breakfast and lunch forum can be found here.