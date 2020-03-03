Hexagon Mining Division Names Nick Hare President

Hexagon’s Mining division has appointed Nick Hare as its new president. Hare has been integral to the division’s growth since joining in 2016, transforming it from legacy acquisitions to an integrated unified business. He was previously Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer for the division.

“My message to customers and to the industry is that we are here to be your business partner,” said Hare. “We can help you optimize your mine’s design, planning and operations with an unparalleled technology portfolio that’s backed by the best service and support in the business.

“The power of this company is its people and I am excited to continue harnessing their talents to solve our customers’ biggest challenges. Increasingly that means empowering mines with data-driven solutions to balance safety, sustainability and productivity.”

In his previous roles as COO and CFO, Hare was immersed in all aspects of the business, leading the company’s strategy and operations, driving commercial activities across regions, portfolios and shared services functions. He wields a wealth of experience in progressive managerial finance and management consulting roles.

Hare succeeds Josh Weiss, who has been promoted to COO/CDO of Hexagon’s Geosystems division and will continue to provide strategic guidance to the Mining division as part of Hexagon’s broader industry-focused strategy.