Diesel Progress

The global voice of the engine-powered equipment markets since 1935

Nick Hare Hexagon Mining
Newsmakers 

Hexagon Mining Division Names Nick Hare President

Chad Elmore

Hexagon’s Mining division has appointed Nick Hare as its new president. Hare has been integral to the division’s growth since joining in 2016, transforming it from legacy acquisitions to an integrated unified business. He was previously Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer for the division.

“My message to customers and to the industry is that we are here to be your business partner,” said Hare. “We can help you optimize your mine’s design, planning and operations with an unparalleled technology portfolio that’s backed by the best service and support in the business.

“The power of this company is its people and I am excited to continue harnessing their talents to solve our customers’ biggest challenges. Increasingly that means empowering mines with data-driven solutions to balance safety, sustainability and productivity.”

In his previous roles as COO and CFO, Hare was immersed in all aspects of the business, leading the company’s strategy and operations, driving commercial activities across regions, portfolios and shared services functions. He wields a wealth of experience in progressive managerial finance and management consulting roles.

Hare succeeds Josh Weiss, who has been promoted to COO/CDO of Hexagon’s Geosystems division and will continue to provide strategic guidance to the Mining division as part of Hexagon’s broader industry-focused strategy.

Related Articles

New Deutz Regional Business Manager
Hexagon Mining Division Names Nick Hare President
McElroy’s New Product Development VP
Hyundai Construction’s New Sales VP
Stoner To Succeed Chapman At Cummins
Daimler Extends China Leader’s Contract
Cat Names New VP
FPT Adds 3

Latest News

Kubota Engine To Launch New Class Of Engine + Hybrid
DTNA Unveils Electric Customer Experience Fleet
Allen To Retire As Deere Chairman
Etnyre Buys Rayner Equipment
New Deutz Regional Business Manager
Hexagon Mining Division Names Nick Hare President
LiuGong Acquires Hertz China Rental Business
All Eyes On MEE As ConExpo Nears
New Brand, Expanded Scope For Hotstart

Magazine Issue Archive

Diesel Progress International March-April 2020
Diesel Progress – March 2020
Diesel Progress – February 2020
Diesel Progress International January – February 2020
Diesel Progress – January 2020
Diesel Progress – December 2019
Diesel Progress International November-December 2019
Diesel Progress – November 2019
Diesel Progress – October 2019
Diesel Progress International – September – October 2019

Login

Forgotten Password?

Haven’t got an account? Click here to register.