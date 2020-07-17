Hengst To Buy Bosch Rexroth Hydraulic Filtration

Hengst has agreed to acquire the hydraulic filtration business of Bosch Rexroth. The signing of the purchase contract took place on July 16 and included (from left to right) Christopher Heine, CEO of Hengst, Uwe Thiedemann, leader of Bosch Rexroth Filtration Ketsch, Volker Schiek, senior vice president Bosch Rexroth and Volker Plücker, group vice president, Filtration for Industry & Environment at Hengst.

Hengst announced that it is about to acquire the hydraulic filtration business of Bosch Rexroth AG. This includes the site in Ketsch (Baden-Württemberg, Germany) with approximately 190 employees and the worldwide sales activities in more than 30 countries.

The purchase agreement was signed on July 16 and the transaction is subject to anti-trust approvals. The deal is expected to be finalized in early 2021 and the parties have agreed not to disclose the amount of the purchase price, Hengst said.

In addition to the hydraulic filter expertise, more than 40 industrial property rights will also be transferred. Bosch Rexroth’s hydraulic filter business develops and produces complete filters and filter elements for industrial and mobile hydraulic applications.

With this additional acquisition Hengst Filtration said it is continuing the growth and expansion of its Industrial Filtration division, which commenced with its takeover of Nordic Air Filtration (2016) and Delbag (2018).

Hengst Filtration is a family-owned and operated business headquartered in Münster, Germany, with more than 3000 employees working at 20 locations around the world. The company said it has been developing technologically demanding filtration solutions for more than 60 years, primarily in engine oil filtration.