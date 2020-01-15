Diesel Progress

Heinzmann Acquires Giro

Ian Cameron ,
Diesel Progress International Industry News 
Heinzmann's common rail fuel system components.

German company Heinzmann has announced the acquisition of UK company Giro Engineering Ltd. with effect from January 6th, 2020

Giro Engineering continues to operate as a standalone business from its office and production site in Southampton and remains a UK company. Outlining the deal Heinzmann said the fuel injection pipework products of Giro “are an ideal complement to the existing product range of the Heinzmann Group providing application tailored system solutions with forward-looking technology to the diesel engine industry.”

Founded in 1980, Giro has a global customer base including many of the world‘s premier engine builders.

The company specialises in the design and manufacture of single and double walled high-pressure fuel injection pipes for a range of diesel engines. The product range now covers more than 1000 different engine types. The current key component is the “Duoline” sheathed fuel pipe.

Heinzmann has more than 120 years of experience with speed governing of industrial combustion engines. The new partnership will enable it to operate on the market as a complete systems supplier and consolidate its position, Heinzmann added.

Markus Gromer, CEO of the Heinzmann Group, says: “This acquisition completes the range of components developed and manufactured in-house for our common rail systems.”

Heinzmann’s product portfolio comprises engine management system solutions, as well as exhaust gas after-treatment solutions, for industrial combustion engines and turbines. It also encompasses automation systems, primarily for the shipping industry. The company also develops electric drives up to 30 kW.

